16:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange

Tajikistan is offered an exchange of land plots in Ak-Sai and Samarkandek villages. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security.

A deputy Taabaldy Tillaev suggested the Government to carry out explanatory work among the local population before land exchange.

«People are worried that their land is given to Tajikistan. There is no need to hold meetings here, in the capital, or at the border posts. We need to go to the people and hold talks there. Involve the elders, we, deputies, can also go,» he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister told that consultations would be held with each resident living in this area before the land exchange.

«Two plots are proposed for exchange — in Ak-Sai and Samarkandek villages. There will be no exchange, if there is no consent of local residents. We will hold a meeting with every resident over 18 years old,» he added.

A meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to demarcate areas at the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/141122/
views: 68
Print
Related
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list
Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions
Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov names betrayers
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Parties decide not to provide media with information
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
21 January, Tuesday
15:58
Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border issues for almost year Kyrgyzstan has no special representative for border iss...
15:45
Denis Petrashov wins silver medal at Swimming Tournament in Switzerland
15:24
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
15:05
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list
14:58
Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions