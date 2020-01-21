Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange

Tajikistan is offered an exchange of land plots in Ak-Sai and Samarkandek villages. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security.

A deputy Taabaldy Tillaev suggested the Government to carry out explanatory work among the local population before land exchange.

«People are worried that their land is given to Tajikistan. There is no need to hold meetings here, in the capital, or at the border posts. We need to go to the people and hold talks there. Involve the elders, we, deputies, can also go,» he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister told that consultations would be held with each resident living in this area before the land exchange.

«Two plots are proposed for exchange — in Ak-Sai and Samarkandek villages. There will be no exchange, if there is no consent of local residents. We will hold a meeting with every resident over 18 years old,» he added.

A meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to demarcate areas at the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.