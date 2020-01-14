Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin

Meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, Government Representative in Batken region Akram Madumarov and an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Tajikistan Dzhanysh Rustenbekov.

Following the talks, a joint statement is expected.

Earlier, Zhenish Razakov said that Kyrgyzstan had proposed options for exchanging territories to create more favorable conditions for the two peoples.

«During the work of technical groups, according to the latest data, 134 large-scale topographic maps were drawn up, we have to prepare four or five more maps. Scape of work, tools for delimiting the state border have been created. We have villages in which the houses are staggered. These are Kok-Tash, Tash-Tumshuk villages. In case of some conflict situation, it is very difficult for our law enforcement and security agencies to act, as the population of the two countries is mixed up,» he said.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.