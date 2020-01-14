17:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin

Meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Orozbek Opumbayev, Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, Government Representative in Batken region Akram Madumarov and an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Tajikistan Dzhanysh Rustenbekov.

Following the talks, a joint statement is expected.

Earlier, Zhenish Razakov said that Kyrgyzstan had proposed options for exchanging territories to create more favorable conditions for the two peoples.

«During the work of technical groups, according to the latest data, 134 large-scale topographic maps were drawn up, we have to prepare four or five more maps. Scape of work, tools for delimiting the state border have been created. We have villages in which the houses are staggered. These are Kok-Tash, Tash-Tumshuk villages. In case of some conflict situation, it is very difficult for our law enforcement and security agencies to act, as the population of the two countries is mixed up,» he said.

Recall, a conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
link: https://24.kg/english/140471/
views: 3
Print
Related
Border conflict: Emomali Rahmon fires Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs
Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents
Border conflict: Protesters demand from President to take control of situation
Residents of border areas: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan must be transferred to Osh
Residents of Kok-Tash demand to expedite solution of border issues
Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes
Officials to hold talks on border issues on January 14
Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone
Border conflict: Tajikistanis repeatedly stone vehicle of Kyrgyzstani
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
14 January, Tuesday
17:20
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
16:31
One more fuel smuggling fact revealed in Kyrgyzstan
15:58
Only one cultural facility built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
15:46
Police detain four suspects in attack on Factcheck.kg editor-in-chief
15:31
Heavy truck drives into ditch on bypass road in Chui region