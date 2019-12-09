16:03
Kyrgyzstan’s PM expresses condolences over traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in a traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The traffic accident happened the day before. Toyota Previa (minivan) and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter collided. As a result, four were killed and three Kyrgyzstanis were injured.

The head of the Cabinet gave a number of instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant services to address issues related to transportation of the bodies of the deceased to their homeland and providing the necessary medical assistance to the injured citizens.
