Three Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized, 4 killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast

A terrible traffic accident happened yesterday in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. Toyota Previa (minivan) and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles collided.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation informed about four killed citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Three more were hospitalized.

The traffic accident occurred on December 8 at about 10.10 in Sol-Iletsky urban okrug on the 76th kilometer of Kazan-Akbulak highway.

The bodies of the dead will be sent to their homeland after all the necessary procedural actions are completed.

The survived citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in the Sol-Iletsk city hospital; their condition is assessed as moderately severe.

The situation is under the control of the Embassy. On-site response is carried out by the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Orenburg and representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora.