Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started

The State Service for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic began an investigation check into the detention of a truck from Kyrgyzstan in Germany, where more than 500 kilograms of heroin were found. Press office of the ministry reported.

Details have not been disclosed. «The fact was registered. But we will be able to comment only after the end of the investigative check,» the police said.

Recall, owner of the confectionery shop Elite Choko Aida Joldosheva was summoned for questioning by the investigating authorities. She gave explanations on the products logistics and answered questions about the arrested driver who worked for her company.

The confectionery shop was searched the day before. Documents of the owners are in order.
