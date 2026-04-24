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Kyrgyzstan's aviation development, maintenance projects discussed in Germany

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC participated in the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2026 international exhibition held in Hamburg, Germany, where it held talks with leading global aviation companies.

During the event, the delegation discussed cooperation with leaders such as Airbus, Panasonic Avionics, and Thales.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the focus was on the implementation of modern solutions for A321 aircraft, including improved passenger comfort, cabin optimization, and the integration of digital technologies.

Infrastructure projects were a separate focus. Company representatives held talks with Aerotec Group Europe about the possible creation of an aircraft maintenance center, which could increase Kyrgyzstan’s technical independence and attract international partners.

According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, participation in the exhibition allows to strengthen international ties, gain access to advanced technologies, and increase the competitiveness of domestic aviation.
link: https://24.kg/english/371701/
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