10:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.15
English

Bishkek to host musical meeting of Germany and Kyrgyzstan

A unique concert «Symphony Without Borders» harmoniously intertwines classical and ethnic music, uniting the musical traditions of Germany and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers announced.

According to them, on April 30, the ODK Orchestra (Germany) will perform in the Great Hall of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, while Kyrgyzstan will be represented by the Philharmonic’s Pop Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nur Omurbaev.

The ODK Orchestra is a unique ensemble that expands the boundaries of the classical orchestra and unites the musical traditions of different nations. Its members include musicians from various countries, and its repertoire covers everything from Western classical music to ethnic and contemporary music.

The program will feature both well-known works and compositions specially prepared for Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention is paid to new symphonic arrangements of Kyrgyz music, revealing the national heritage in a contemporary sound.
link: https://24.kg/english/371170/
views: 122
Print
Related
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh arrives in Germany on official visit
 German Development Bank mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan
Military Technology Museum in Germany bars entry to citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker discusses migration issues with German Bundestag member
Kyrgyzstan and Germany discuss economic and energy cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Germany develop investment cooperation in pharmaceutical sector
Elnura Muktarbek to take part in BraVo Music Awards gala concert
Opera and Ballet Theater invites to festive concert in Bishkek
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discusses logistics cooperation with German company
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
21 April, Tuesday
09:56
Asian Judo Championships: Kyrgyz team finishes third in team tournament Asian Judo Championships: Kyrgyz team finishes third in...
09:31
Student from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Mathematical Olympiad
09:22
Bishkek to host musical meeting of Germany and Kyrgyzstan
09:12
 Presentation of Manas trilogy in Dungan language takes place in Bishkek
20 April, Monday
18:00
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
17:51
Construction of modern cableway completed at Ala-Too Resort
17:38
 EFSD raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2026
16:17
Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for Bishkek until mid-June
15:55
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture