Bishkek to host musical meeting of Germany and Kyrgyzstan

A unique concert «Symphony Without Borders» harmoniously intertwines classical and ethnic music, uniting the musical traditions of Germany and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers announced.

According to them, on April 30, the ODK Orchestra (Germany) will perform in the Great Hall of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, while Kyrgyzstan will be represented by the Philharmonic’s Pop Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nur Omurbaev.

The ODK Orchestra is a unique ensemble that expands the boundaries of the classical orchestra and unites the musical traditions of different nations. Its members include musicians from various countries, and its repertoire covers everything from Western classical music to ethnic and contemporary music.

The program will feature both well-known works and compositions specially prepared for Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention is paid to new symphonic arrangements of Kyrgyz music, revealing the national heritage in a contemporary sound.