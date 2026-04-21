Bishkek to host musical meeting of Germany and Kyrgyzstan

A unique concert «Symphony Without Borders» harmoniously intertwines classical and ethnic music, uniting the musical traditions of Germany and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers announced.
According to them, on April 30, the ODK Orchestra (Germany) will perform in the Great Hall of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, while Kyrgyzstan will be represented by the Philharmonic’s Pop Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nur Omurbaev.
The program will feature both well-known works and compositions specially prepared for Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention is paid to new symphonic arrangements of Kyrgyz music, revealing the national heritage in a contemporary sound.