Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh arrives in Germany on official visit

The official visit of Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, to Germany began on April 17. The parliament’s press service reported.

During his visit, Mamataliev met with Julia Klöckner, President of the Bundestag.

The parties discussed strengthening political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries, as well as expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

Marlen Mamataliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing close cooperation with Germany, which plays an important role in the European Union and global politics.

He proposed including citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the Bundestag’s parliamentary scholarship program, which would allow them to learn from Germany’s legislative experience.

Particular attention was paid to the Bundestag’s ratification of a number of agreements, including expanding the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, as well as agreements aimed at creating favorable conditions for labor migrants and simplifying visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders.

Julia Klöckner, in turn, noted that the visit of the Zhogorku Kenesh delegation would give new impetus to bilateral cooperation and shared proposals for its development.

At the end of the meeting, the Zhogorku Kenesh delegation toured the Bundestag building and visited the meeting hall.

The delegation led by Marlen Mamataliev included deputies Sovetbek uulu Rustambek, Kamila Talieva, Azamat Isirailov, Taalaibek Sarybashov, Ilimbek Kubanychbekov, Edita Taigaraeva, Dastan Bekeshev and Erulan Kokulov.