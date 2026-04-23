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German doctor assists in pediatric surgeries in Bishkek

Children in Bishkek have undergone surgeries with the participation of a doctor from Germany, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

According to the medical institution, Professor Tino Just from Germany visited the center’s otorhinolaryngology (ENT) department from April 13 to 18, 2026. The visit was organized with the support of the Lenhardt International Foundation.

As part of the project, 32 children underwent advanced middle ear surgeries in the ENT department. The procedures were aimed at restoring hearing and improving the patients’ quality of life.

«Particular attention was paid to knowledge exchange and the professional development of medical staff. Department doctors gained practical skills in modern surgical methods for treating ear diseases. In addition, the professor donated specialized medical instruments to the department, which will help expand the capacity for providing high-tech care to patients,» the center said.
link: https://24.kg/english/371673/
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