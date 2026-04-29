 Kamchybek Tashiev urges public not to hold protests

Former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, has issued a public appeal following reports of a criminal case opened against him.

Photo Internet. Kamchybek Tashiev

He said he was forced to address the public due to the large number of inquiries and public concern.

Tashiev stated that he has all the means for legal defense and expects to be acquitted.

«If there is guilt, a person must be held accountable; if not, they will be acquitted,» he said.

He also emphasized that steps are being taken in the country to build a fair judicial system, citing as an example the acquittal of defendants in the Kempir-Abad case.

The former security chief called on citizens to comply with the law and refrain from public protests or other forms of pressure.

«There is no need to worry. Everything will be fine,» he added.

The address is dated April 29, 2026.