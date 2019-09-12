14:05
No blackouts planned in Kyrgyzstan despite low-water season

Blackouts are not expected in autumn and winter in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Power Generation and Transmission Department of the National Energy Holding Zholdoshbek Achikeev told at a press conference.

According to him, at least 17.18 billion cubic meters of water have been accumulated in Toktogul reservoir.

«Despite the low-water season, there is no reason for concern and blackouts,» assured Zholdoshbek Achikeev.

Earlier it was reported about ongoing negotiations over import of electricity from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
