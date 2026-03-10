21:29
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost

Even taking into account the price changes effective May 1, Kyrgyzstan’s population will only be covering 45 percent of the actual cost of electricity. Timur Orozaliev, Director of the Department for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex, said to Kabar news agency.

According to him, the cost of one kilowatt-hour in 2026 is 3 soms 3 tyiyns.

«Starting May 1, the tariff will be 1 som 64 tyiyns. Therefore, even the new price is only 45 percent of the actual cost of electricity at this time,» Orozaliev explained.

Ularbek Duisho uulu, Deputy General Director of NENK OJSC, added that tariffs in Kyrgyzstan remain the lowest in Central Asia. For comparison, he cited data from neighboring countries: in Kazakhstan, the tariff ranges from 4.31 to 5.54 soms, in Uzbekistan from 4.30 to 7.30 soms, and in Tajikistan from 3.16 to 3.60 soms per kilowatt-hour.

The new tariffs, which will come into effect on May 1, are distributed among eight main categories of consumers, including residential buildings, industrial facilities, and public institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy system by 2030, actively attracting green financing and developing public-private partnerships.
