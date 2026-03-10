New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1

Timur Orozaliev, Director of the Department for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex in Kyrgyzstan, announced new electricity tariffs that will take effect on May 1.
According to him, the tariff structure is divided into eight main categories:
- Low-income families (recipients of Ui-bulogo komok allowance): The tariff for consumption of up to 700 kilowatt-hours will remain unchanged at 0.50 soms per kWh.
- Residents of high-mountain regions: There will be no 700 kWh consumption limit. The tariff will be 1.64 soms per kWh, an increase of 27 tyiyns.
- General population: Up to 700 kWh — 1.64 soms per kWh (increase of 27 tyiyns), above 700 kWh — 2.94 soms per kWh (increase of 34 tyiyns).
- Social and public consumers (including pumping stations, religious organizations, boarding schools, children’s institutions, and facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly): The tariff will be 2.96 soms per kWh (increase of 34 tyiyns).
- Industrial consumers: 3.65 soms per kWh.
- Budget-funded organizations: 4.62 soms per kWh.
- Commercial consumers (including banks, cafes and restaurants): 4.33 soms per kWh.
- Energy-intensive industries (such as gold mining and alcohol production): 6.84 soms per kWh.