Kyrgyzstan to lift electricity restrictions from April 1

Starting April 1, 2026, Kyrgyzstan will fully lift power consumption limits that were in place during peak hours, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision follows the end of the 2025–2026 autumn-winter period.

Temporary restrictions had been introduced due to low water levels in Toktogul reservoir and to ensure stable energy supply.

During peak hours — from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — capacity limits were reduced from 5 to 3 kilowatts for single-phase consumers and from 8 to 5 kilowatts for three-phase consumers.

The ministry noted that these measures helped prevent a critical drop in water levels and ensured uninterrupted operation of the energy system.

According to the ministry, electricity consumption in 2025 reached 19,094.8 billion kilowatt-hours, up 4.7 percent compared to the previous year. The growth was driven by housing construction, the launch of new industrial facilities, and an increase in the number of consumers.

As of January 1, 2026, the total number of consumers stood at 1,621,292, up by 36,287 over the year.

The ministry added that preparations for the autumn-winter period were successful, including equipment modernization, reconstruction of major hydropower plants, and the construction of small HPPs and substations. No power outages were recorded during this period.