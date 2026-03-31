Kyrgyzstan on brink of energy shortage: Demand outpacing capacity

Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan is rising rapidly, increasing the risk of a power deficit. The March 2026 report by the Eurasian Development Bank says.

Analysts note that electricity demand in Central Asia grew at an average annual rate of 3.2 percent between 2014 and 2024. By 2030, regional demand could rise by another 40 percent, from 270 billion to 370 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

Kyrgyzstan is in a particularly vulnerable position due to its heavy reliance on hydropower. During periods of low water levels—especially in winter—this leads to reduced generation and electricity shortages.

Domestic consumption is also on the rise, increasing from 15.5 billion to 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours in recent years, and is projected to exceed 21 billion kilowatt-hours by 2030.

Additional pressure comes from urbanization, industrial development, cryptocurrency mining, data centers, and the growing number of electric vehicles.

The Eurasian Development Bank notes that much of the region’s energy infrastructure is deteriorated, while generation capacity remains insufficient. Meeting demand by 2035 will require the commissioning of new power generation facilities.

Experts warn that without modernization of the energy sector and diversification of generation sources, the risk of power shortages will continue to grow.