22:04
USD 87.45
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan on brink of energy shortage: Demand outpacing capacity

Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan is rising rapidly, increasing the risk of a power deficit. The March 2026 report by the Eurasian Development Bank says.

Analysts note that electricity demand in Central Asia grew at an average annual rate of 3.2 percent between 2014 and 2024. By 2030, regional demand could rise by another 40 percent, from 270 billion to 370 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

Kyrgyzstan is in a particularly vulnerable position due to its heavy reliance on hydropower. During periods of low water levels—especially in winter—this leads to reduced generation and electricity shortages.

Domestic consumption is also on the rise, increasing from 15.5 billion to 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours in recent years, and is projected to exceed 21 billion kilowatt-hours by 2030.

Additional pressure comes from urbanization, industrial development, cryptocurrency mining, data centers, and the growing number of electric vehicles.

The Eurasian Development Bank notes that much of the region’s energy infrastructure is deteriorated, while generation capacity remains insufficient. Meeting demand by 2035 will require the commissioning of new power generation facilities.

Experts warn that without modernization of the energy sector and diversification of generation sources, the risk of power shortages will continue to grow.
link: https://24.kg/english/368318/
views: 126
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to lift electricity restrictions from April 1
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
120-megawatt combined heat and power plant to be built in Karakol
Drones used in construction of power lines in Kyrgyzstan
Official explains when electricity consumption restrictions will be lifted
More than 54,000 smart meters to be installed in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan aims to eliminate electricity shortage by 2028
Kyrgyzstan imported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025
Energy Ministry introduces ban on hazardous autonomous power sources
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
21:29
Traditional Crafts Center to be opened in Bishkek Traditional Crafts Center to be opened in Bishkek
21:23
Kyrgyzstan on brink of energy shortage: Demand outpacing capacity
21:14
Parking fees to rise: Bishkek City Council approves hourly rates
21:02
Kyrgyz Manas epic published in Hindi in India
20:56
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to expedite military equipment deliveries