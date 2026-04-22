Kyrgyzstan intends to sell electricity to Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan, together with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, is implementing a new energy project. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the World Bank will allocate $40 million for the project over 40 years. As part of the initiative, the construction of power lines and the modernization of substations are planned in Central Asian countries.

In the Kyrgyz Republic, two substations in Jalal-Abad region, located in areas bordering Uzbekistan, will be completely renovated.

«We are currently receiving electricity from Turkmenistan, and later, as part of this project, we will begin selling it to them. We will become an electricity exporting country,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

He also noted that the regional CASA-1000 project is nearing completion.According to the minister, construction work remains to be finalized only in Afghanistan.

It’s worth noting that the issue of external borrowing in the energy sector was previously raised in the Zhogorku Kenesh. Deputies proposed creating a commission to review the implementation of all loan agreements concluded in the sector. They believe that violations in the implementation of agreements have led to increased corruption and crisis developments.