Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is 17 billion cubic meters. Chairman of the National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov told at a press conference.

According to him, as of October 1, 2019, it is planned to accumulate about 17.2 billion cubic meters that will be 2.1 billion cubic meters less than in 2018.

«As you know, low-water season has come. Therefore, we switched to saving electricity. Negotiations over import of electricity from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are underway,» he said.