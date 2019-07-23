15:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Citizens of other countries use fake Kyrgyz documents in Russia

Several facts of use of fake passports and driving licenses of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were revealed with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Related news
Fake documents of Kyrgyzstan sold in Moscow
Two Kyrgyz citizens lost their documents in the Russian Federation. Later, they illegally purchased fake documents from unknown persons who, for a fee, produced ID cards and driver’s licenses of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyzstanis were engaged in private taxi service after the purchase of fake documents with their data.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citizens of other countries also use forged documents of the Kyrgyz Republic to facilitate their stay and work in Russia. So, two men agreed with unidentified persons who, for a fee, produced fake ID cards and driver’s licenses of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Checks were carried out on all the facts. The seized documents were made using color inkjet printing. Such actions fall under the article 327 «Use of a knowingly fake document» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigative measures are being taken to identify the persons involved in the production of forged documents of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Body of Kyrgyzstani found in St. Petersburg (Russia)
Kyrgyzstani arrested for extortion of money from compatriot in Russia
Sham doctor from Kyrgyzstan to spend four years in Russian prison
Suspects in murder of ex-head of Kyrgyz diaspora identified
Four Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Orenburg (Russia)
Kyrgyzstani wanted for robbery arrested in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyzstani opens social hostel for migrants in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani suspected of fraud arrested in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani dies in Leningrad Oblast of Russia
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan