Citizens of other countries use fake Kyrgyz documents in Russia

Several facts of use of fake passports and driving licenses of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were revealed with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Two Kyrgyz citizens lost their documents in the Russian Federation. Later, they illegally purchased fake documents from unknown persons who, for a fee, produced ID cards and driver’s licenses of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyzstanis were engaged in private taxi service after the purchase of fake documents with their data.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citizens of other countries also use forged documents of the Kyrgyz Republic to facilitate their stay and work in Russia. So, two men agreed with unidentified persons who, for a fee, produced fake ID cards and driver’s licenses of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Checks were carried out on all the facts. The seized documents were made using color inkjet printing. Such actions fall under the article 327 «Use of a knowingly fake document» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigative measures are being taken to identify the persons involved in the production of forged documents of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.