Fake documents of Kyrgyzstan sold in Moscow

Citizens who used fake documents of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were detected in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, in June 2019, a 41-year-old woman acquired an ID card of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic with other person’s data. She underwent migration registration. However, it turned out that the passport data belonged to a woman who is 10 years younger.

Other similar facts were revealed. So, citizens of Kyrgyzstan bought a driver’s license to work in taxi service.

Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation strongly recommends citizens not to violate the laws of the host country, to avoid fraudsters and intermediaries who offer illegal services.

Earlier, citizens who used fake documents of the Kyrgyz Republic were detained in Moscow.
