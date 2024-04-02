12:07
Suspect in manufacture of fake Kyrgyz passports detained in Moscow

Sberbank helped law enforcement agencies of Russia detect and detain the leader of a criminal group engaged in the production of fake ID passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, the bank’s press service reported.

«At the request of the bank, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal circulation of means of payment). Thanks to the joint work of Sberbank employees and internal affairs bodies, the identity and whereabouts of the criminal was established,» the statement says.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov noted that the criminals planned to use fake passports to organize fraudulent schemes against Russian citizens.

In addition, the organizer of the crime was a Russian citizen. During his arrest, more than 700 fake ID passports of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, equipment for their manufacture, money, means of communication, bank cards and much more were confiscated from him, the press service said.
