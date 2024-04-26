Adakhan Madumarov released from SCNS detention center

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, deputy of the Parliament Adakhan Madumarov, was released from the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. About 50-60 supporters gathered to meet him.

When asked by journalists about the mandate and the appeal, the politician replied that he would continue to fight and everything would have its time.

Adakhan Madumarov was arrested on September 2, 2023. He was accused of high treason because of the 2009 protocol on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Later he was also charged with fraud related to the use of $50,000 from the party treasury for personal purposes.

On March 26, 2024, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found Adakhan Madumarov guilty of treason and fraud. But due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, the politician was released from punishment. However, due to the fact that the preventive measure was not changed for him, he remained in custody until April 26.