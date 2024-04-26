12:00
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

Adakhan Madumarov released from SCNS detention center

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, deputy of the Parliament Adakhan Madumarov, was released from the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. About 50-60 supporters gathered to meet him.

When asked by journalists about the mandate and the appeal, the politician replied that he would continue to fight and everything would have its time.

Adakhan Madumarov was arrested on September 2, 2023. He was accused of high treason because of the 2009 protocol on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Later he was also charged with fraud related to the use of $50,000 from the party treasury for personal purposes.

On March 26, 2024, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found Adakhan Madumarov guilty of treason and fraud. But due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, the politician was released from punishment. However, due to the fact that the preventive measure was not changed for him, he remained in custody until April 26.
link: https://24.kg/english/292693/
views: 141
Print
Related
Case against Madumarov: Deputy found guilty and be in custody
Kempir-Abad: Sadyr Japarov responds to criticism of Adakhan Madumarov
For presidential form of government. Adakhan Madumarov initiates referendum
Adakhan Madumarov submits signature sheets to CEC
Countrymen collect electoral pledge for candidate Adakhan Madumarov
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
11:54
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Ky...
11:40
BMW driver detained for hitting schoolgirl in Chui region
11:31
Mudflow hits Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan
11:23
Russian ruble strengthens against som over past 24 hours
10:39
Adakhan Madumarov released from SCNS detention center