Fact of illegal import of fish food was revealed. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspectors of Ak-Tilek border veterinary control point of the Veterinary Service detected the illegal import of fish food — 22,500 kilograms from Russia to Kyrgyzstan.

The cargo was imported without complying with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of the EAEU. The inspectors drew up a return certificate. The cargo was sent back to Russia.