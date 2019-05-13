Son of Almazbek Atambayev claims land plot in park zone of Cholpon-Ata

Son of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Seyit, claimed the land plot in the park zone in Cholpon-Ata town. But he never received it, sources in the White House told 24.kg news agency.
According to them, the former head of state himself did not write any letters to Mayor’s Office of Cholpon-Ata or to the Chairman of the Town Council, who was then the current head of the town Talant Sarbagyshev, and did not ask him to grant him the land plot for construction of a cottage for Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
It was planned to build a resort for the employees of the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs there, since it is uncomfortable for them to rest in the state residence No. 2 in Cholpon-Ata.
Earlier it was reported that Mayor’s Office of Cholpon-Ata was ready to sue the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs to return the land plot granted to it in 2017.