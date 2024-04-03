Land plot worth 307 million soms returned to state in Aravan

The land plot of a stadium in Aravan district of Osh region with a total area of 0.46 hectares and the sports and educational facilities located on its territory were returned to the balance of the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Its market value is 307,135,118 soms.

«In 2001, the village council made a decision to allocate the land of the district stadium in Aravan village for the construction of a lyceum and a sports complex to private individuals. Thus, the presidential decree dated February 16, 1995 «On the ban on transfer of social infrastructure objects to private or other forms of ownership to legal entities or individuals» was violated,» the statement says.