14:08
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Land worth 41.6 million soms returned to Bishkek City Hall

A plot of land in a park area worth 41.6 million soms was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, as part of a criminal case on corruption, a land plot with an area of 0.072 hectares at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Frunze streets was returned to the balance sheet of the Bishkek City Hall.

It was found out that in 2008 some officials of the capital’s municipality and its structural divisions, having entered into a conspiracy with an entrepreneur, illegally provided the municipal land plot on Frunze Street (a summer cinema in Panfilov Park) into private ownership for the designing and construction of various entertainment establishments.

The plot belonged to the territory of Panfilov park and was intended for general use by the population, and such lands are not provided for private ownership.

The fact of illegal issuance of the plot to the primary owner has been proven. The land was resold several times. The last owner transferred the plot into municipal ownership free of charge. Its estimated value is 41,678 million soms.

Investigative and operational search activities are being carried out to identify the officials and other persons involved. The State Committee for National Security warns that work to identify and suppress similar facts continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/289741/
views: 149
Print
Related
SCNS detains another official involved in “land mafia”
Other “land mafia” members detained in Moskovsky district of Chui region
SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia
Osh City Hall illegally allocates land plot worth 5 million soms
Land plot near Karakol ski resort returned to state
Local officials of Chui region suspected of illegal sale of land
Cabinet allocates land for construction of new microdistrict in Cholpon-Ata
Deputy of rural council detained for unauthorized seizure of land plot
Man detained in Bishkek for illegally seizing land in Ak-Zhar residential area
124 hectares of land in Kemin to be transformed for construction of solar plants
Popular
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
25 March, Monday
13:05
Heating shutdown in Bishkek: Some districts have no hot water Heating shutdown in Bishkek: Some districts have no ho...
12:40
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya signs cooperation agreement with Chinese corporation
12:16
About 200 Kyrgyzstanis are in line for free kidney transplantation
11:57
Fire near Osh market: Shopping center burns down
11:42
Land worth 41.6 million soms returned to Bishkek City Hall