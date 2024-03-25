Land worth 41.6 million soms returned to Bishkek City Hall

A plot of land in a park area worth 41.6 million soms was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, as part of a criminal case on corruption, a land plot with an area of 0.072 hectares at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Frunze streets was returned to the balance sheet of the Bishkek City Hall.

It was found out that in 2008 some officials of the capital’s municipality and its structural divisions, having entered into a conspiracy with an entrepreneur, illegally provided the municipal land plot on Frunze Street (a summer cinema in Panfilov Park) into private ownership for the designing and construction of various entertainment establishments.

The plot belonged to the territory of Panfilov park and was intended for general use by the population, and such lands are not provided for private ownership.

The fact of illegal issuance of the plot to the primary owner has been proven. The land was resold several times. The last owner transferred the plot into municipal ownership free of charge. Its estimated value is 41,678 million soms.

Investigative and operational search activities are being carried out to identify the officials and other persons involved. The State Committee for National Security warns that work to identify and suppress similar facts continues.