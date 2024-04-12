Private owners voluntarily return illegally issued lands to state in Uzgen

Land plots illegally transferred into private ownership were detected in Uzgen. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, the plots were located at the central stadium and in the park named after Aznabakiev.

«In 2003-2005, the land plots of the central stadium and park, issued for temporary use, were illegally transferred to private ownership. The new owners built two chaikhanas there. The market value of the objects is 42,407 million soms,» the statement says.

After negotiations, the owners of the plots voluntarily returned the land to the state.