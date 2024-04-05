15:31
Building in Bishkek worth almost 200 million returned to state ownership

During the pre-investigation check, the fact of illegal transfer to private ownership of a land plot on Frunze Street with an area of 0.25 hectares and a two-story building, which is an architectural monument of republican significance, was established. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan organized a corruption scheme and transferred the facility to private ownership for personal gain,» the statement says.

As a result, the land plot and building were transferred to municipal ownership. The total value of the property is 196,302 million soms. The investigation is ongoing.

In 1992, by resolution of the General Confederation of Trade Unions of the city of Moscow, the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan was allocated a building for gymnastics classes at the intersection of Frunze and Logvinenko streets.
