15:52
SCNS detains another official involved in “land mafia”

Director of Jalal-Abad city branch of the land resources service was detained in connection with corruption during the distribution of land in Moskovsky district of Chui region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the suspect, holding the position of director of the branch of the land resources service of Moskovsky district of Chui region, entered into a conspiracy with members of «land mafia». He signed and issued state acts on the right of private ownership of land plots for individual construction that had not passed the official transformation procedure for a fee.

«At the same time, facts of fictitious registration (re-registration) of land plots to people, who did not know about their participation in land transactions, were revealed,» the statement says.

The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The SCNS continues to identify all people involved.
