Osh City Hall illegally allocates land plot worth 5 million soms

Officials of the Osh City Hall and the Osh Regional Department of Architecture illegally allocated a land plot worth 5 million soms. A criminal case was opened, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to it, in violation of the order of priority, a land plot of 400 square meters located in the city of Osh on Bekmuratov Street was illegally allocated.

«The specified land plot, after receiving the relevant documents, was sold to other persons, as a result of which material damage was caused to the state,» the statement says.

Based on this fact, prosecutor’s office of Osh city opened a criminal case for abuse of official position. The investigation was entrusted to the Internal Affairs Department of Osh.