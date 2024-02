The land near Karakol ski resort, obtained illegally by the organized criminal group of Kamchi Kolbaev, was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The plot of 2 hectares with an estimated market value of about 10 million soms was returned to the balance of the Karakol State Nature Park.

«It was planned to build a ski tourist base on the land plot, which would bring significant amounts of funding to the organized crime group,» the state committee noted.

Active investigative and operational measures continue to find and recover the property of Kamchi Kolbaev and his criminal group to the state income.