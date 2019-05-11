Cholpon-Ata Mayor’s Office to sue Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs

Mayor’s Office of Cholpon-Ata town intends to sue the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Mayor of the town Talant Sarbagyshev told 24.kg news agency.

The land plot of ​​5.49 hectares, which belongs to the zone of town parks, can be the subject of legal proceedings, and, in accordance with the General Plan of Cholpon-Ata, approved by a government decree, is included in the category of landscaping and public use zones.

The other day, an information was posted on Facebook that the land plot was, bypassing the laws, acquired by the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. His deputy and member of the SDPK Political Council, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, said to 24.kg news agency that the information was false.

The mayor of Cholpon-Ata confirmed that in 2017 the office of Almazbek Atambayev, who headed the country at that time, really pressured the Town Council and the Mayor’s Office and demanded to transfer the land to the head of state. The then Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, now accused of corruption in the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant and kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, repeatedly sent letters to the Mayor’s Office.

«We resisted as we could. This land is of a special category and can not be transferred into private hands. But at the end of 2017, the Town Council of Cholpon-Ata, by a majority of votes, gave the plot to the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs,» Talant Sarbagyshev told.

Since then, it is assigned to the office. We want to go to court to return the land plot. According to the General Plan, there should be a park. Talant Sarbagyshev

He explained that they transferred the land according to the resolution of the Town Council, but he did not know what was the fate of the land. «It cannot belong to a private person. I really hope that the land plot remained on the balance of the Administrative Office. However, we will go to court to get it back,» the mayor said.

Press service of the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov didn’t respond to the question whether the land was still assigned to the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs, citing the fact that they did not have such information.