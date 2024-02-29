17:05
USD 89.43
EUR 96.69
RUB 0.97
English

SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stopped the corruption activities of a stable criminal group of individuals who, from 2010 to 2021, were involved in the illegal transfer of state and municipal land plots into private ownership. The press center of the security services reported.

The criminal group included officials from among local authorities, the court, the cadastre, and the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.

«Participants of the land mafia found temporarily empty state and municipal land plots. Having forged title documents, they transferred the lands to private owners. Thus, about 58 hectares of agricultural land have been withdrawn, the estimated market value is more than 52 million soms,» the statement says.

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fact. Searches were carried out in the houses of 13 alleged members of the land mafia in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.

Five responsible officials were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Karakol Department of Internal Affairs. During the investigation, legal assessment will be given to the actions of the remaining eight members of the criminal community.

The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/287946/
views: 165
Print
Related
Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody
Detention of Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev: Ex-deputy placed in detention center
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation Akhror Iminov extended
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
Popular
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
29 February, Thursday
17:00
Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to office Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to of...
16:42
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan
15:37
SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia
15:18
Tax Service launches service for automatic registration with Social Fund
15:08
Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms