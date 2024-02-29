SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stopped the corruption activities of a stable criminal group of individuals who, from 2010 to 2021, were involved in the illegal transfer of state and municipal land plots into private ownership. The press center of the security services reported.

The criminal group included officials from among local authorities, the court, the cadastre, and the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.

«Participants of the land mafia found temporarily empty state and municipal land plots. Having forged title documents, they transferred the lands to private owners. Thus, about 58 hectares of agricultural land have been withdrawn, the estimated market value is more than 52 million soms,» the statement says.

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fact. Searches were carried out in the houses of 13 alleged members of the land mafia in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.

Five responsible officials were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Karakol Department of Internal Affairs. During the investigation, legal assessment will be given to the actions of the remaining eight members of the criminal community.

The investigation continues.