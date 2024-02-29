SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stopped the corruption activities of a stable criminal group of individuals who, from 2010 to 2021, were involved in the illegal transfer of state and municipal land plots into private ownership. The press center of the security services reported.
The criminal group included officials from among local authorities, the court, the cadastre, and the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.
A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fact. Searches were carried out in the houses of 13 alleged members of the land mafia in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.
The investigation continues.