Other “land mafia” members detained in Moskovsky district of Chui region

Members of «land mafia» of Moskovsky district of Chui region were detained for corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the head of the Land Cadastre Department of Moskovsky branch, land specialist of the Alexandrovsky aiyl okmotu, the ex-head of Alexandrovsky and Belovodsky aiyl okmotu, the ex-head of Alexandrovsky aiyl okmotu and former speaker of Aleksandrovsky rural council of Moskovsky district were detained on suspicion.

«For a monetary reward, based on fictitious protocols of the land commission and a resolution of the rural council on the transformation of lands with a total area of 22.3 hectares, they provided private individuals with over 30 land plots in the territory of Aleksandrovka village, Moskovsky district, Chui region,» the statement says.

Officials of Aleksandrovsky aiyl okmotu, pursuing the goal of providing land plots to interested parties, falsified the queue log of citizens in need of land plots for individual housing construction.

In addition, facts of formal auctions were established to draw up fictitious agreements on the lease of agricultural land to front people. A deliberate transfer of land category (from irrigated to rain-fed) was also carried out in order to evade the payment of mandatory land payments.

«As a result, through unlawful actions, these persons acquired more than 200 hectares of agricultural land, sheds, and real estate in elite residential complexes in Bishkek,» the press center reported.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Corruption».

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital, the detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

Measures are being taken to identify all persons involved in this corruption scheme and return illegally obtained land to state ownership.