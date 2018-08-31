SRS information kiosks provide almost 283,000 services

Since early 2018, information kiosks have provided almost 283,000 registration services. The press service of the State Registration Service reported.

There are 363 kiosks in the republic. They are located in the branches of Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise and provide 12 types of services.

«The most popular services are registration of residence (address) and drawing-up of a passport. Information kiosks have registered 148,989 places of residence, drawn up 72,559 passports, provided 42,633 registry office services and 18,797 services on one-time allowance Balaga Suyunchu,» the SRS informed.