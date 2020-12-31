10:23
Population Registration Centers not to work for several days in January

Population Registration Centers will not work for several days in early January. The press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The central office of the State Registration Service, Public Service Centers, Departments of Registration of Population and Transport, Passportization, postal services, archives and registry offices will begin their work from January 4 in the usual mode.

«January 7 and 8 are also days off. We ask you to plan your visit according to working hours,» the state service informed.
