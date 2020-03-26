Public Service Centers of Bishkek to be temporarily closed for disinfection

Public Service Centers of Bishkek will be temporarily closed for disinfection today. Press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.
PSC-1 and PSC-3 will be closed from morning until lunch, PSC-2 and PSC-4 — from 13.30 until evening.
At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.