State Registration Service issues 36 fake Kyrgyz passports in 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 36 criminal cases have been filed for production and issue of fake passports. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov announced at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary fraction.

According to him, pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.

According to representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the case on issue of a fake passport to Aierken Saimaiti was sent to the judicial bodies.

The Chinese businessman, who was killed in Istanbul, used an illegally issued Kyrgyz ID card and an international passport in the name of Samyatov Erkin Salimovich. It was revealed that the documents were issued at the Department of Passportization and Registration of Population of Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region. Chief specialist of the department was charged under the Articles 330 «Illegal issue of passport», 320 «Abuse of official position» and 359 «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We detect 20-30 fake passports in a year. Our driver’s licenses are falsified very easy and sold in Russia,» said Mirlan Kanimetov.