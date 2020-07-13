Public Service Center in Asia Mall closed in Bishkek

The mini Public Service Center (PSC) in Asia Mall has been quarantined in Bishkek. Press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Two its operators became ill, but coronavirus or pneumonia were not confirmed in them. They have flu symptoms.

«The mini PSC will be closed until the situation with coronavirus in the country stabilizes,» the SRS said.

The PSC 1 has been previously closed. But, despite closure of the center, citizens who submitted documents for passports will be able to get them in the office issuing passports.