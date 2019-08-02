Ex-head of State Registration Service Alina Shaikova ignores interrogations

Ex-head of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Alina Shaikova was summoned for interrogation. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

A criminal case is being investigated that was instituted against officials of the State Registration Service, Infocom State Enterprise, the State Procurement Department and other persons on the facts of corruption in the procurement of services for the production of new passports, where one of the defendants in this criminal case is the former head of the State Registration Service.

Alina Shaikova, through her lawyer, was handed several summons for interrogation.

«If the interrogation is ignored as well as other investigative actions carried out with her participation until August 5, 2019, according to Article 239 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the citizen A. Shaikova will be put on the wanted list,» the SCNS stressed.