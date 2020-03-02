13:00
Officials of SRS comment on sale of Kyrgyz passports in Moscow

It is impossible to falsify biometric passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service of the republic reported.

An automated information system «State Register of National Passports,» which contains the entire list of issued, annulled and invalid documents, operates at the State Registration Service. Validity of a passport can be checked on the electronic services portal www.portal.srs.kg.

«Criminals offer to manufacture old-style passports, and biometric passports with a chip, introduced in Kyrgyzstan since 2017, cannot be faked,» the press service said.

Recall, reader told 24.kg news agency that fake Kyrgyz passports and driver’s licenses are sold on one of the Telegram channels in Moscow. According to the channel, anyone can order documents, and they will be ready within a few hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/145186/
views: 86
