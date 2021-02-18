Single portal for public discussion of draft laws launched in Kyrgyzstan

A single portal for public discussion of draft regulatory legal acts has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service (SRS) reported.

According to the state service, the portal was developed by the Ministry of Justice and launched in pilot mode http://koomtalkuu.gov.kg/ru .

«The executive authorities are connected to the pilot project in order to establish testing operation of the portal. More than 190 laws and regulations are posted on the single portal, as well as the results of their public discussion,» SRS said.

As noted, any visitor of the portal can take part in the discussion of a draft regulatory legal act posted by the departments, and send proposals for its improvement.

«At the same time, on the portal you can get acquainted with the data of the draft legal regulation, which will reflect the progress of work on it, the feedback and suggestions of the participants of the public discussion, position of the department-developer,» SRS reports.