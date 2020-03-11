Kyrgyzstan reduces time period for issue of travel passports to citizens

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan introduces a temporary measure to accelerate production and issue of travel passports from 18 to 12 working days in connection with the temporary ban on crossing the state border using an ID card, introduced on March 1. Press service of the SRS reports.

No additional fees will be charged.

In order to provide citizens with passports in a timely manner due to the reduction of time period and a large number of applications for travel passports, the State Personification Center will operate under no timeline in two shifts — night and day.

The SRS reminds that documents for drawing-up and production of an external passport are accepted at all territorial divisions of the SRS and / or at Public Service Centers with a personal presence, regardless of the place of residence and stay of an applicant.

For all questions regarding documentation, please, contact the SRS 119 call center.

Citizens temporarily staying outside the republic can turn to the diplomatic missions to obtain a passport without leaving for Kyrgyzstan.