SRS bans registration of more than 10 people at one address

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan (SRS) banned registration of more than 10 people at one address. Its Chairman Akyn Mambetaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, after the parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4, amendments were made to the normative acts on registration of citizens.

«As you know, facts of mass registration in some regions were revealed before the parliamentary elections. Therefore, we have limited the number of people registered at one home address. It can be no more than 10 people. The issue of registration is connected not only with the electoral law, but also with other housing issues,» he said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan canceled voting based on the Form No. 2.

The Government urges citizens to check themselves in the voters’ list and clarify their place of residence at the SRS before the presidential elections and the referendum.