10:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

External passport forms scandal: Ex-heads of SRS of Kyrgyzstan sentenced

Trial of the former director of Infocom State Enterprise Talant Abdullaev, state secretary Daniyar Bakchiev and deputy chairman of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Ruslanbek Sarybaev has ended.

All three of them were found guilty. Defendants must pay fines to the state according to a court verdict.

Investigation was conducted by the State Committee for National Security. The detained officials were charged with corruption on the fact of violation of requirements of the law by the tender commission of the State Registration Service during a tender for purchase of new biometric passport forms.

According to the investigation, a check revealed signs of corruption in arranging and conducting the tender, as well as the risks of concluding a knowingly unfavorable contract with a foreign company, which, according to Internet sources, was being investigated in Europe for involvement in corruption schemes. At the same time, this company did not have experience in production of a number of personified passports with a polycarbonate personal data page required by the tender documentation.

The scandal erupted at the State Registration Service after the tender commission awarded Garsu Pasaulis the first place. In February, representatives of IDEMIA France SAS said they did not agree with the decision of the tender commission. An Interdepartmental Commission for Consideration of Complaints and Protests sent a request to the State Procurement Department with a request to apply to the State Committee for National Security and give a legal assessment of the facts set forth in the complaint.

The head of the SRS Alina Shaikova was dismissed. She fled the country later and was put on the international wanted list.

Ruslanbek Sarybaev headed the tender commission for purchase of forms for biometric passports.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Production of e-passports postponed. Court declares tender illegal
State Registration Service issues 36 fake Kyrgyz passports in 2019
Garsu Pasaulis threatens Kyrgyz government with international court
Lobby for Garsu Pasaulis. Company denies authenticity of video
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis
Kyrgyzstan should switch to biometric passports by 2021
Ex-head of State Registration Service Alina Shaikova ignores interrogations
President instructs to minimize contact of population with SRS staff
Court overturns victory of Garsu Pasaulis in tender for E-passport forms
Director of Infocom Talant Abdullaev released from custody
Popular
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours 352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland New look at Kyrgyz traditions from Diarmuid Sherry from Ireland
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
8 January, Wednesday
10:17
Valentina Shevchenko enters top 10 highest-paid UFC fighters Valentina Shevchenko enters top 10 highest-paid UFC fig...
10:06
Situation on border with Uzbekistan is stable
09:59
Another incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of border
09:50
External passport forms scandal: Ex-heads of SRS of Kyrgyzstan sentenced
09:32
Kordai border checkpoint to be closed at the end of January
6 January, Monday
13:53
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
13:03
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
11:57
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
11:44
New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU