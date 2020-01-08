External passport forms scandal: Ex-heads of SRS of Kyrgyzstan sentenced

Trial of the former director of Infocom State Enterprise Talant Abdullaev, state secretary Daniyar Bakchiev and deputy chairman of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Ruslanbek Sarybaev has ended.

All three of them were found guilty. Defendants must pay fines to the state according to a court verdict.

Investigation was conducted by the State Committee for National Security. The detained officials were charged with corruption on the fact of violation of requirements of the law by the tender commission of the State Registration Service during a tender for purchase of new biometric passport forms.

According to the investigation, a check revealed signs of corruption in arranging and conducting the tender, as well as the risks of concluding a knowingly unfavorable contract with a foreign company, which, according to Internet sources, was being investigated in Europe for involvement in corruption schemes. At the same time, this company did not have experience in production of a number of personified passports with a polycarbonate personal data page required by the tender documentation.

The scandal erupted at the State Registration Service after the tender commission awarded Garsu Pasaulis the first place. In February, representatives of IDEMIA France SAS said they did not agree with the decision of the tender commission. An Interdepartmental Commission for Consideration of Complaints and Protests sent a request to the State Procurement Department with a request to apply to the State Committee for National Security and give a legal assessment of the facts set forth in the complaint.

The head of the SRS Alina Shaikova was dismissed. She fled the country later and was put on the international wanted list.

Ruslanbek Sarybaev headed the tender commission for purchase of forms for biometric passports.