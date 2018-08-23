15:21
USD 69.40
EUR 80.32
RUB 1.03
English

CIS special services trained to detect activity of sleeper terrorist cells

The Anti-Terrorism Center of the CIS member states in Bishkek conducted a practical training on the preparation and holding of joint anti-terrorism exercises of the competent bodies of the Commonwealth states Issyk-Kul-Antiterror 2018 with the organizational support of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

The training was attended by representatives of security agencies and special services of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; the CIS bodies — the Council of Border Troops Commanders, the Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units, the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes.

The main goal of the event is to train the operational units’ staff for coordinated practical actions at the first stage of the Issyk-Kul-Antiterror 2018 exercises. Algorithms of interstate and interdepartmental cooperation in carrying out measures to detect and suppress the activities of sleeper cells of international terrorist organizations have been worked out.

The first stage of the joint anti-terrorism exercises Issyk-Kul-Antiterror 2018 will be held in September 2018 in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and the final stage of the exercises will take place on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
Bishkek included in top 10 best CIS cities for summer travels
Seamstresses from Uzbekistan intend to occupy Kyrgyz niche in CIS territory
Kyrgyzstan – only EEU country with growing migration
Poultry meat production in Kyrgyzstan takes next to last place in CIS
At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis killed in Syria
More than 500 people convicted of extremism and terrorism in Kyrgyzstan
Taxi accident in Moscow. Terrorism charge against Kyrgyzstani dropped
Fight against terrorism requires special attention, Vladimir Putin believes
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains