Kyrgyzstan first in CIS ratifies Convention against Harassment at Work

Kyrgyzstan was the first CIS country to ratify the Convention of the International Labor Organization on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. The Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Jyldyz Polotova said at an event on familiarization with the law on ratification of the document signed by the President on February 28.

«According to the International Trade Union Confederation, on average 40-50 percent of workers around the world are harassed. In the Kyrgyz Republic, a study by the Association of Women Judges found out that one in four women has experienced violence and harassment in higher education institutions and the workplace. This problem can lead to depression, job loss and other negative consequences. Unfortunately, there are currently no effective mechanisms in place to protect women from harassment in the workplace,» she said.

The deputy minister added that amendments to a number of laws are expected in connection with the ratification of the Convention. According to her, it will be necessary to give the right to consider cases on violence and harassment to the labor inspectorate and expand its functions on further measures.