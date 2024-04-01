Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism

Kyrgyzstan and Russia expressed their readiness to jointly counter cross-border terrorism threats. Information about this was posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement following the results of bilateral inter-MFA consultations in Bishkek.

The statement says that during the meeting the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

«The exclusive prerogative of regional forces in maintaining stability and security in Central Asia and the determination to jointly counter cross-border threats were emphasized,» the document says.

Such threats include radicalism and terrorism, as well as the production and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

During the negotiations, the parties also stressed the importance of strengthening the role of the EAEU, CSTO, SCO and interaction within these associations.

Earlier, the representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan in Russia warned that citizens, including minor children, are being actively recruited to participate in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation through social media and popular instant messengers such as Telegram. Kyrgyzstanis were urged not to succumb to recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in Russia.