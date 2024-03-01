11:14
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum

The 9th International Cultural and Educational Forum Children of the Commonwealth will be held in Kyrgyzstan in summer. The Telegram-channel of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) reports.

Participants from all the Commonwealth countries will gather on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake in Cholpon-Ata from June 25 to July 4. They will show their national traditions and customs through fascinating presentations.

The program of the event will be full of various activities: exhibitions, master classes, sports competitions, intellectual games, educational trainings, music competitions, and art evenings.

«The main goal of the project is to create an international platform for the education of children and youth in the spirit of good-neighborliness and cooperation,» the IPA CIS reported.

The forum has been held since 2013. The first forum was held in Kyrgyzstan. Children also visited Russia and Uzbekistan.
