Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS

The Standing Commission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on Science and Education approved a draft model law regulating the use of artificial intelligence. The organization’s website says.

The meeting was attended by deputies of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, representatives of the scientific and expert communities.

Parliament members approved the draft model law «On Artificial Intelligence Technologies.» Information on the progress of work on the document was presented by Sergei Kasanin, Deputy General Director for Scientific Work of the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

The purpose of preparing the document is to create uniform rules for regulating public relations related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). These rules should be aimed at improving people’s lives, ensuring safety and promoting economic and social development through the development, introduction and use of AI.

«In the CIS countries it is necessary to set uniform definitions, principles for the use of AI and propose common model rules for rule-making. This will help create a unified space for technology development as part of the innovative economic development of the region. The document will allow to reduce economic and administrative costs for the introduction of general technological solutions in the field of AI,» the statement says.