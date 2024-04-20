14:31
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS

The Standing Commission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on Science and Education approved a draft model law regulating the use of artificial intelligence. The organization’s website says.

The meeting was attended by deputies of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, representatives of the scientific and expert communities.

Parliament members approved the draft model law «On Artificial Intelligence Technologies.» Information on the progress of work on the document was presented by Sergei Kasanin, Deputy General Director for Scientific Work of the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

The purpose of preparing the document is to create uniform rules for regulating public relations related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). These rules should be aimed at improving people’s lives, ensuring safety and promoting economic and social development through the development, introduction and use of AI.

«In the CIS countries it is necessary to set uniform definitions, principles for the use of AI and propose common model rules for rule-making. This will help create a unified space for technology development as part of the innovative economic development of the region. The document will allow to reduce economic and administrative costs for the introduction of general technological solutions in the field of AI,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/292137/
views: 172
Print
Related
Wildberries Travel opens access to service for residents of CIS countries
Kyrgyzstan's representative in Commission under CIS Economic Council replaced
Russian artificial intelligence specialists to visit Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar
Kyrgyzstan first in CIS ratifies Convention against Harassment at Work
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
Artificial intelligence in Kyrgyz presented at Digital Forum in Almaty
One of GPT chat developers to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov attends informal meeting of CIS leaders in Russia
Sadyr Japarov to attend meeting of EAEU heads in St. Petersburg
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
12:57
Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kinde...
12:50
National Institute of Strategic Initiatives established in Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
10:30
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies in Bishkek legal
10:19
Construction of multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds starts in Karakol