Kyrgyzstanis participate in Eurasian Cleanliness Cup

The Clean Games are held in the CIS countries on April 20-29 — environmental competitions in collecting and sorting waste, united in the flagship championship Eurasian Cup of Cleanliness. The organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

In Kyrgyzstan, team competitions were held at Ala-Archa reservoir. At least 135 participants collected almost 2 tons of garbage. About half of the waste was sent for recycling. An artifacts competition was held, where participants came up with their own interesting stories about the objects they found. Ecoteam took first place.

Within the framework of the Eurasian Cleanliness Cup, four games have already been held in the Kyrgyz Republic, and a total of 15 events are planned.

In total, more than 200 games in Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Russia, Abkhazia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be held as part of the championship. The winners will first be determined in each state, and then the results of the entire international tournament will be summed up.

The Clean Games is an international practice that, over the ten years of its existence, has united 37 countries around the world. It is a team competition in collecting and sorting waste and differs from ordinary cleanup days in that boring cleaning of areas turns into entertainment. About 180,000 people took part in 2,490 games worldwide and collected 4,000 tons of garbage.

The goal is not only to clean up forests and water reservoirs, but also to involve residents in the eco-volunteer movement, to improve and develop the territories.