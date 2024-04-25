15:13
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Kyrgyzstanis participate in Eurasian Cleanliness Cup

The Clean Games are held in the CIS countries on April 20-29 — environmental competitions in collecting and sorting waste, united in the flagship championship Eurasian Cup of Cleanliness. The organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

In Kyrgyzstan, team competitions were held at Ala-Archa reservoir. At least 135 participants collected almost 2 tons of garbage. About half of the waste was sent for recycling. An artifacts competition was held, where participants came up with their own interesting stories about the objects they found. Ecoteam took first place.

Within the framework of the Eurasian Cleanliness Cup, four games have already been held in the Kyrgyz Republic, and a total of 15 events are planned.

In total, more than 200 games in Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Russia, Abkhazia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be held as part of the championship. The winners will first be determined in each state, and then the results of the entire international tournament will be summed up.

The Clean Games is an international practice that, over the ten years of its existence, has united 37 countries around the world. It is a team competition in collecting and sorting waste and differs from ordinary cleanup days in that boring cleaning of areas turns into entertainment. About 180,000 people took part in 2,490 games worldwide and collected 4,000 tons of garbage.

The goal is not only to clean up forests and water reservoirs, but also to involve residents in the eco-volunteer movement, to improve and develop the territories.
link: https://24.kg/english/292599/
views: 157
Print
Related
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
Wildberries Travel opens access to service for residents of CIS countries
Annual Clean Mountains campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia
Kyrgyzstan's representative in Commission under CIS Economic Council replaced
Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan
Citywide cleanup to be held in Bishkek on March 23
Kyrgyzstan first in CIS ratifies Convention against Harassment at Work
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
Sadyr Japarov attends informal meeting of CIS leaders in Russia
Activists collect 5 trucks of garbage in nature reserves in Kyrgyzstan and Altai
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
15:08
Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main causes of mudflows Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations names main cau...
14:49
More than 2,000 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three years
14:29
Chairman of Cabinet Akylbek Japarov reprimands ministers and officials
14:13
GDP to exceed 1.4 trillion soms in 2024, Economy Ministry predicts
13:57
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan: 1,092 households flooded